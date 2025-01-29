Syria has declared victory of "the great Syrian revolution" that began in 2011 against Bashar al Assad regime and announced the new National Day will be celebrated on December 8 every year instead of April 17.

Wednesday's declaration was made by spokesman for the Military Operations Department, Colonel Hassan Abdul Ghani, who also announced that Ahmed al Sharaa, who took the helm after Assad's ouster last month, has been appointed interim president of Syria and tasked with forming a transitional legislature.

"We, in the Military Operations Department, congratulate our great Syrian people on the victory of their blessed revolution, which constitutes the legitimacy speaking in their name," Ghani said.

"We declare the victory of the great Syrian revolution, and consider the eighth of December of each year a national day," he added.

The announcement was made during a special event at the People’s Palace in capital Damascus, attended by military factions and representatives of the Syrian revolutionary forces, as reported by official SANA news agency.

'Reconstruction of the Syrian army'