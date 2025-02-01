Russia has launched a barrage of drones and missiles on Ukraine, killing at least four civilians and damaging residential buildings and infrastructure across the country.

Ukraine's Interior Ministry said on Saturday that a Russian missile slammed into a residential building in the central city of Poltava, killing three people and injuring 10, including a child.

The ministry posted pictures on the Telegram messaging app showing the residential building with several top floors smashed and thick columns of smoke rising into the sky. Fire brigades and dozens of rescuers were going through the rubble.

One person was killed and four were wounded in the city of Kharkiv in the northeast as the result of a drone attack, the Kharkiv mayor said.

Officials said that the Russian forces also damaged buildings in the city of Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine.

Stepping up air attacks