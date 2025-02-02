The 1954 Mercedes W196 Streamliner driven by Formula One legends Juan Manuel Fangio and Stirling Moss was sold for a record $53 million (51.155 million euros) at auction in Stuttgart.

Five-time world champion Fangio steered it to victory in the 1955 Argentine Grand Prix, with Moss at the wheel in the same season's Italian Grand Prix where he posted the fastest lap time.

The sale makes the W196 the most expensive Formula One car ever sold, doubling the previous record.

The car's predecessor, the Mercedes W196R, held the previous record of 23.35 million euros in 2013.

The auction, carried out at Stuttgart's Mercedes-Benz Museum, had a reserve of 20 million euros and a target price of 50 million euros.

The buyer made the winning bid over the phone, choosing to remain anonymous.