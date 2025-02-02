Khan Younis, Gaza – In the dim light of dawn, Sumaya Abu Deqa clutched her infant daughter Jana, trying to memorise every detail of her face. The 39-year-old mother was about to board a bus that would take her and her 13-year-old son, Ahmad, out of Gaza for cancer treatment—a lifeline she had fought for, over months of war.

But the relief was eclipsed by anguish: Jana was not allowed to leave. The Israeli restrictions meant Abu Deqa faced an impossible choice—stay with her baby or save her son.

“Under normal circumstances, he would have been transferred abroad immediately or at least treated in Gaza,” Abu Deqa said. “But with the war, my son is wasting away before my eyes, and I can’t do anything.”

Ahmad’s lung cancer was discovered while he was being treated for injuries sustained in an Israeli air strike in June 2024. Repeated efforts to secure permission for him to leave the war-battered Gaza through the Kerem Shalom Crossing, failed. He was one of thousands of patients and wounded Gazans who were denied treatment abroad since May, when Israel began its military incursion in the city of Rafah, effectively sealing Gaza off from the outside world.

But on Saturday, for the first time in months, 50 patients - all children - were allowed to leave through the Rafah crossing as part of the Hamas-Israel ceasefire that began on January 14. Each patient was permitted only one companion, forcing families into agonising decisions.

For Abu Deqa, that meant leaving behind her husband and children, including nine-year-old Marwa, who sobbed as she begged her mother not to go.

“I’m leaving Gaza, but my heart remains here with my husband, my children, and my entire family,” she told TRT World. “I have no choice. If I don’t go, Ahmad will die.”

She tried to console Marwa, explaining that the journey was their last chance to save Ahmad’s life—one that could have been saved months ago, if Israel hadn’t closed the border crossing.

But uncertainty still loomed. “We haven’t even been told which country will take us. Some say the US, others mention different places. It depends on where they can treat Ahmad,” she said, fearing they may never be allowed to return home.

As she gives her husband, Salem, 43, detailed instructions on caring for their children, the bus arrives. Salem gently pulled Marwa away from Abu Deqa’s arms, as she and Ahmad stepped onto the vehicle that would take them to Rafah Crossing.

Many more need treatment

Dr. Mohamed Zaqout, director of hospitals in Gaza’s Health Ministry, told TRT World that 400 patients had been prioritised for treatment abroad. “The 50 who were allowed to leave were classified as the most urgent cases as per the criteria specified by the medical committee tasked with reviewing those cases,” he said. “We hope that the Egyptian authorities increase the numbers of medical evacuations to 100, to help save as many lives as possible,” he added.

Fifteen months of relentless bombardment have devastated Gaza’s healthcare system in a war that has claimed over 46,000 lives. Already struggling under a 17-year blockade imposed by Israel, Gaza was barely able to meet the needs of the 2.3 million people trapped in the enclave. Before the ceasefire, only six of Gaza’s 36 hospitals remained operational.

On Friday night, the Israeli military withdrew from Rafah Crossing, handing control to European monitors and Palestinian Authority personnel—returning to the same arrangement put in place after Israel’s 2005 disengagement from Gaza.

The patients who left “are in very advanced stages of their illness, and we do ask all those involved to pay extra care and attention to them. They are even more urgent than the patients already in Egypt waiting for treatment. We fear losing them any day,” Dr. Zaqout warned.