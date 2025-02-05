America's top diplomat and the White House have contradicted US President Donald Trump's suggestions that millions of Palestinians in Gaza could be permanently displaced elsewhere and that the US could deploy troops to the besieged enclave.

"The president has made it clear that they need to be temporarily relocated out of Gaza," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said during her briefing with reporters on Wednesday.

She also said the rebuilding of Gaza would not be paid for by the United States and that US troops were not likely to be sent.

"It's been made very clear to the president that the United States needs to be involved in this rebuilding effort to ensure stability in the region for all people," she said.

However, "that does not mean boots on the ground in Gaza; it does not mean American taxpayers will be funding this effort."

She said Trump has been "very clear" that "he expects our partners in the region, particularly Egypt and Jordan, to accept Palestinian refugees, temporarily, so that we can rebuild their home."

"It's a demolition site right now. It's not a livable place for any human being," she said.

That contradicted Trump, who said on Tuesday night of Gaza, "If we can get a beautiful area to resettle people, permanently, in nice homes where they can be happy and not be shot and not be killed and not be knifed to death like what's happening in Gaza."

On Wednesday morning, Trump repeated his shock proposal for the US to take over Gaza and turn it into a tourist destination, despite a resounding rejection by Palestine, Middle East leaders and governments around the world.