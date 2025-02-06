Türkiye has marked the second anniversary of the two devastating earthquakes that struck the southern part of the country on February 6, 2023, mourning the victims of the tragedy, which left 53,537 dead and more than 107,000 injured.

Residents in cities hit by the earthquakes gathered in town squares at 0417 AM on Thursday, the time the first tremor struck, to observe a moment of silence for the victims.

Silent marches were also held in several cities to honor the victims of the disaster.

In Pazarcik, the district at the epicenter of the Kahramanmaras earthquake, residents gathered in front of the Clock Tower, which has remained stopped at

In Pazarcik, the district at the epicenter of the Kahramanmaras earthquake, residents gathered in front of the Clock Tower, which has remained stopped at 0417 AM.

In Hatay, one of the hardest-hit provinces, representatives from the three Abrahamic religions offered prayers as part of the commemoration ceremony.

Red carnations were later thrown into the Orontes River, known as the Asi River in Türkiye, in memory of those who lost their lives.