The largest US government workers' union and an association of foreign service workers have sued the Trump administration in an effort to reverse its aggressive dismantling of the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

The lawsuit , filed in Washington, DC federal court by the American Federation of Government Employees and the American Foreign Service Association on Thursday seeks an order blocking what it says are "unconstitutional and illegal actions" that have created a "global humanitarian crisis."

Those actions include President Donald Trump's order on January 20, the day he was inaugurated, pausing all US foreign aid. That was followed by orders from the State Department halting USAID projects around the world, agency computer systems going offline and staff abruptly laid off or placed on leave.

Related From Cambodia to Colombia, US aid freeze defuses landmine removals

'Feeding USAID into wood chipper'

The lawsuit names Trump and the State and Treasury Departments as defendants. The White House and the departments did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The gutting of the agency has largely been overseen by businessman Elon Musk, the world's richest man and a close Trump ally spearheading the president's effort to shrink the federal bureaucracy.

On Monday, Musk wrote on X, the social media platform he owns, that he and his employees "spent the weekend feeding USAID into the wood chipper."

"Not a single one of defendants' actions to dismantle USAID were taken pursuant to congressional authorisation," the lawsuit said. "And pursuant to federal statute, Congress is the only entity that may lawfully dismantle the agency."