Egypt emphasised the necessity of ensuring that Palestinians remain in Gaza during the reconstruction of the enclave.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty conveyed this position during a phone call with his Portuguese counterpart, Paulo Rangel on Saturday.

During the call, Abdelatty acknowledged Portugal’s support for Egypt and expressed hope for continued backing for a strategic partnership between Cairo and the European Union, particularly in the economic field, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

He also welcomed Portugal’s support for the Palestinian cause.

Egypt’s priority is “securing the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and addressing the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza,” Abdelatty said.

He underscored the importance “of ensuring that any post-war arrangements maintain Gaza’s connection to the West Bank and facilitate the Palestinian Authority’s governance over the territory.”

The foreign minister also emphasised the right of the Palestinian people “to self-determination and the establishment of an independent, contiguous state along the June 4, 1967, borders with East Jerusalem as its capital in line with international resolutions.”