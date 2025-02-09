TÜRKİYE
Turkish forces neutralise 15 terrorists in northern Iraq, Syria
The Turkish Armed Forces continue to take measures against terrorist organisations to protect the homeland, the country's defence ministry says.
PKK/YPG terrorists hide out in northern Iraq and Syria, where they plan and carry out attacks on both locals and nearby settlements in Türkiye. / Photo: AA
February 9, 2025

Turkish security forces have neutralised 15 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq and northern Syria.

Seven PKK terrorists were neutralised in the Gara region, and four others in the Hakurk region through air operations carried out in northern Iraq between January 29 and February 7, the country's defence ministry said on X.

"The Turkish Armed Forces continue to take preventive and destructive measures against terrorist organisations for our sacred homeland," the ministry stressed.

Another four PKK/YPG terrorists were also neutralised in the Operation Peace Spring zone in northern Syria, the ministry said in a separate statement.

"We will continue to respond to terrorist harassment and attack attempts with retaliation," it added.

The term "neutralise" is used by Turkish authorities to indicate that the terrorists were killed, captured, or surrendered.

PKK/YPG terrorists frequently hide in northern Iraq and Syria to plan cross-border attacks against Türkiye.

In northern Syria, Türkiye has carried out a series of successful anti-terror operations since 2016, including Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019), to prevent the establishment of a terror corridor and ensure the peaceful settlement of local residents.

Since the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime in Syria, the PKK/YPG has attempted to exploit regional instability to create a “terror corridor” along the border with Türkiye.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly. YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

