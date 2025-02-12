TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
US to extradite hit-and-run suspects of fatal Istanbul accident
"We will continue our necessary efforts to ensure the suspects' extradition from the US so that justice is served," Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc says.
US to extradite hit-and-run suspects of fatal Istanbul accident
After documents requesting their extradition were forwarded to US authorities by the Turkish Justice Ministry, the mother and son were found and detained. / Photo: AA Archive
February 12, 2025

Turkish justice minister announced that two suspects who fled to the US after a fatal traffic accident in Istanbul have been ordered to be extradited to Türkiye.

The Massachusetts District Court has ruled for the extradition of Eylem Tok, and her son Timur Cihantimur to Türkiye, Yilmaz Tunc said on X on Tuesday.

"We will continue our necessary efforts to ensure the suspects' extradition from the US so that justice is served," Tunc noted.

Recommended

On March 1, Cihantimur, driving his parents' SUV without a license, crashed into three all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) in Istanbul's Eyup Sultan district, injuring five people. One of them, Oguz Murat Aci, later died.

Cihantimur left the scene of the accident with his mother and flew to US.

After documents requesting their extradition were forwarded to US authorities by the Turkish Justice Ministry, the mother and son were found and detained.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit