A federal judge has allowed Donald Trump's administration to carry out its federal worker buyout programme as the Republican president moves to overhaul and downsize the US government, handing a setback to unions seeking to stop the plan.

US District Judge George O'Toole in Boston rejected a request on Wednesday by unions representing more than 800,000 federal employees for an order blocking implementation of the programme.

The unions have called the administration's "deferred resignation" offer to federal civilian employees unlawful.

Trump wants to use financial incentives to encourage government employees to quit.

Later, a spokesperson for the US Office of Personnel Management said about 75,000 US federal workers accepted the deferred buyout programme.