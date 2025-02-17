Every day, millions of people cross borders with their passports in hand. For many others, their travel documents offer no such freedom.

In January, Henley & Partners and Arton Capital each released their annual Passport Indexes, rankings that assess the relative strength of passports based on how far they can take you without the stamp of a visa.

The results, as they do every year, reignited a familiar debate: Why do some passports function as keys to the world, while others are more like locked gates?

Singaporean and Japanese passports, for example, grant access to over 190 countries without much red tape. At the other end of the spectrum, citizens of Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, and Pakistan find that their travel documents are often met with scepticism, requiring visas for most destinations.

Burak Demirel, a representative of Henley & Partners in Istanbul, tells TRT World that the data for these rankings comes from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA) and is supplemented with in-house research and open-source information, including media reports.

But for many travellers—particularly those from the Global South—the rankings don’t answer a fundamental question: Why do some passports open more doors than others?

Unfortunately, there’s no clear answer except for navigating a labyrinthine landscape of clues.

Fate lies in numbers

A passport’s ranking hinges on the number of destinations its holder can access without needing prior approval. Though electronic and on-arrival visas do count; the most coveted status is visa-free entry.

Experts who study mobility and migration have pieced together a few determinants that may impact the passport power. Economic stability, the volume of bilateral trade, population size, and even visa-overstay statistics all play a role.

“If you look at the data, nations with higher GDP on the average also have higher visa scores, and they’re also viewed more favourably by other countries for visa liberalisation because there’s a lower risk of unwanted migration,” says Ugur Altundal, a migration scholar and author of the upcoming book The Right to Travel: Toward an Ethics of Short-Term Mobility.

Over the past decade, many countries have moved towards loosening visa restrictions, or generally leaned towards eliminating visa requirements to make international travel more seamless.

But for much of the world’s population—particularly those from low- and middle-income nations—this shift has had little effect.

A visa requirement isn’t just a bureaucratic inconvenience; it can be a roadblock to economic and social mobility from the Global South, experts say.

What one can do on the global stage often depends on a single, immutable fact: the passport they hold.

For instance, a Nigerian computer engineer might land a job with a French firm, but there’s no guarantee that he’ll secure a visa to actually work there.

In 2023, between 41 and 50 percent of Schengen visa applications from Bangladesh, Ghana, Mali, Pakistan, and Senegal were denied.

“The variation in Schengen rejection rates between regions and nationalities extends beyond purely economic factors,” says Demirel. “It points to the fact that discrimination policies based on identity and culture may well explain the high rejection rate.”

Political instability or infighting also deal a severe blow to a passport’s standing.

“If there’s political instability or civil conflict in a country and its population size is high, then the number of people who could seek asylum or become unauthorised migrants can increase,” Altundal says.

Yet the logic behind passport rankings isn’t always consistent.

Pakistan, for example, sits at the 96th place on the Henley Index—a position it has occupied for years. But its GDP per capita, Human Development Index (HDI) ranking, and internal security situation are better than those of Burkina Faso, Chad, Sierra Leone, or Sudan. Still, those countries’ passports allow visa-free travel to more destinations.

That’s because Burkina Faso and Chad have trade, diplomatic and visa-free agreements with other countries in their immediate neighbourhood in the African continent.

“They have more visa travel flexibility and openness within Africa,” Altundal says.

Pakistan, on the other hand, has strained relations with its immediate neighbours.

“Unfortunately, Pakistan’s relations with its neighbours, including Afghanistan, Iran and India, aren’t very good,” says Shamshad Ahmed Khan, Pakistan’s former foreign secretary.

Diplomatic and trade pacts can dramatically affect passport strength, experts say.