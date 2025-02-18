Tuesday, February 18, 2025

1844 GMT — More than $50 billion will be required to rebuild Gaza after the brutal Israeli war on the Palestinian enclave, according to an assessment released by the United Nations, the European Union and the World Bank.

The Interim Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment said that $53.2 billion is needed for recovery and reconstruction over the next ten years, with $20 billion needed in the first three.

1818 GMT — German police forcibly relocate Gaza event in Berlin

An event in Berlin addressing issues surrounding Palestine and the ongoing conflict in Gaza was forcibly relocated by German police under intense political and police pressure, facing threats following the move.

The "Reclaiming the Discourse: Palestine, Justice, and Truth" event, featuring UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese and prominent human rights figures, originally set to take place at Kuhlhaus Berlin, was moved to Junge Welt at Torstrabe 6 after the venue faced coercion from German politicians and Berlin police, Democracy in Europe Movement 2025 (DiEM25) said in a statement.

The organisers, who had planned for a larger audience, were forced to scale down, with the venue now holding only 200 attendees. The in-house livestream was also cancelled, and the event will be streamed exclusively on YouTube.

1653 GMT — Gaza is not a 'bargaining chip': China

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the United Nations Security Council Gaza and the occupied West Bank are "not a bargaining chip in political trade-offs."

Wang said it was vital to uphold the two-state solution.

"Gaza and the West Bank are the homeland of the Palestinian people, not a bargaining chip in political trade-offs. The Palestinians governing Palestine is an important principle that must be followed in the post-conflict governance of Gaza," he said.

1506 GMT — Israeli army demolishes 7 Palestinian homes

The Israeli army has demolished seven more Palestinian homes in the West Bank amid military escalation in the occupied territory.

Army forces, escorted by military bulldozers, raided the town of Kafr al-Dik, west of Salfit city, and razed a house for alleged lack of a building permit, witnesses said.

Six more homes were brought down in the Masafer Yatta area near Hebron in the southern West Bank for lacking construction permits, local activist Fuad al-Amour.

1454 GMT — UN decries Israeli police raids on its schools in occupied East Jerusalem

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has condemned Israeli police raids on its schools in the occupied East Jerusalem.

"This is a violation of the basic right to education as well as of United Nations privileges and immunities," UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said in a statement.

Witnesses said that police forces stormed the UNRWA-run Jerusalem Elementary School in Silwan town and interrogated its management members.

The raids also targeted another school in the Wadi al-Joz neighbourhood and a vocational training centre in the Qalandia refugee camp in occupied East Jerusalem, they added. "Children and young people in East Jerusalem denied of their right to education in UNRWA schools," Lazzarini said.

1414 GMT — Israel confirms planned handover of six living Gaza prisoners, four bodies this week

Israel said it expects the bodies of four prisoners held in Gaza to be returned on Thursday, ahead of the release of six living captives on Saturday, confirming an earlier announcement from Hamas.

During indirect negotiations in Cairo between Israel and the Palestinian group, "agreements were reached according to which the six living hostages (due for release under) the first phase will be released on Saturday", said a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, referring to the truce agreement that went into effect last month.

It added that four hostage bodies would be returned to Israel on Thursday, ahead of four others next week.

1358 GMT — Hamas to release six Israeli prisoners on Saturday

Hamas's top negotiator has said the Palestinian group will release this week six living Israeli prisoners held in Gaza.

"The movement and the resistance decided to release on Saturday, February 22, the remaining living (Israeli) prisoners whose release was agreed in the first phase, numbering six", said Khalil al Haya in a televised address, referring to the terms of the truce agreement that went into effect last month.

1213 GMT —Palestinians find more bodies in Gaza rubble as death toll nears 48,300

Palestinian medics and rescue teams recovered six more bodies from the rubble in Gaza, pushing the overall death toll from Israel’s genocidal war since October 2023 to 48,291, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said that the toll also included one Palestinian killed by Israeli army fire in the last 24 hours.

According to the ministry, 13 injured people were also admitted to hospitals, taking the number of the injured to 111,722 in the Israeli onslaught.

1149 GMT — Qatar reports 'positive atmosphere' to start Gaza talks

Qatar reported a "positive atmosphere" to start negotiations for the second phase of a Gaza ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

"There is a positive atmosphere that may encourage the start of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari told a press conference in Doha.

He, however, noted that the talks have not started yet, expressing hope that the negotiations will start "soon."

1133 GMT — Sisi to travel to Riyadh for discussions on Arab plan for Gaza

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el Sisi is expected to travel to Riyadh on Thursday for discussions on an Arab plan for Gaza, two Egyptian security sources said.

Arab states are expected to discuss a post-war plan for Gaza reconstruction, possibly to counter US President Donald Trump's proposal to redevelop the strip under US control.

1111 GMT — Arab League summit on Gaza postponed to March 4: Egypt

An extraordinary Arab League meeting on Gaza initially planned for next week has been postponed to March 4, host Egypt has said.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the new date was agreed with Arab League members as part of "substantive and logistical preparations" for the summit, which had been called in response to US President Donald Trump's proposal to take over the war-battered Gaza and displace its Palestinian inhabitants.

1046 GMT — Israel will begin negotiations on next phase of Gaza ceasefire this week

Israel will begin indirect negotiations with the Palestinian militant group Hamas on the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal this week and it demands a complete demilitarisation of the enclave, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Tuesday.