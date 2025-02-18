TÜRKİYE
Turkish, Ukrainian first ladies visit war-affected children in Ankara
The first ladies play games and read stories to children seeking refuge in Türkiye from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
Olena Zelenska was in Ankara accompanying her husband, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
February 18, 2025

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has welcomed her Ukrainian counterpart Olena Zelenska in the Turkish capital, Ankara, where they visited a facility dedicated to war-affected Ukrainian children.

The children, who fled the ongoing war in Ukraine, greeted Erdogan and Zelenska at Eryaman Children's Home on Tuesday, carrying bouquets in the colours of the Turkish and Ukrainian flags.

The visit focused on spending time with the children, including playing games and reading stories. The first ladies also toured an exhibition of the children's handmade crafts and watched a music and dance performance.

The children later presented a photo collage of their memories at the centre to Zelenska.

Erdogan also got updates about the condition of 10-year-old Myhailo Popazav, who is awaiting reconstructive surgery.

RelatedWar-affected Ukrainian children grateful to Türkiye for shelter and care
'Every child deserves a future'

In a statement on X, Erdogan highlighted Türkiye’s commitment to standing by those in need, saying: “The children who have continued their education in Türkiye in peace and safety for the past three years are our greatest inspiration that peace is possible.”

“We believe that every child deserves a future filled with love, knowledge, and hope,” she stressed.

Olena Zelenska was in Ankara accompanying her husband, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for Ankara’s efforts in facilitating the release of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians. He added that Türkiye would be an ideal host for possible upcoming meetings between Russia, Ukraine and the US to end the three-year-long war.

SOURCE:AA
