Türkiye has secured its place once again in the International Organization for Marine Aids to Navigation (IALA) Council, reaffirming its influence in global maritime policies.

The re-election took place during the IALA General Assembly on Tuesday.

Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu emphasised that Türkiye will continue shaping global maritime policies through advancements in traffic safety, technological infrastructure, and international cooperation.

"Türkiye has been an uninterrupted member of the IALA Council since 2006. Our re-election highlights the importance we place on navigational safety and the trust in our expertise," Uraloglu stated.

Türkiye’s leading role in IALA