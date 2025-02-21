WORLD
Body received from Hamas is not of Israeli hostage Shiri Bibas: Tel Aviv
Hamas has said the Israeli hostages were killed in indiscriminate air strikes by Tel Aviv during the 15-month-long genocide in the enclave.
February 21, 2025

The Israeli army has announced that the body it received from the Palestinian group Hamas does not belong to Shiri Bibas, an Israeli hostage held in Gaza.

Hamas handed over the bodies of Bibas and her two children, Ariel and Kfir, as well as Oded Lifshitz in the southern city of Khan Younis on Thursday under a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

In a statement, the Israel army said: “Following the completion of the identification process by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine in collaboration with the Israel Police, IDF (Israeli army) representatives informed the Bibas family that their loved ones, Ariel and Kfir Bibas, have been identified.”

It added that “during the identification process, it was determined that the additional body received is not that of Shiri Bibas, and no match was found for any other hostage.”

Hamas said the Israeli hostages were killed in indiscriminate air strikes by Tel Aviv during the 15-month-long genocide in the enclave.

