A ripple of scare went through Israel on Thursday after bombs planted in commuter busses parked in the Tel Aviv town of Bat Yam went off. No one was killed or injured in the attack, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government was quick to blame the Palestinian groups.

Netanyahu has ordered additional forces of the Israeli military to enter the occupied West Bank to look for alleged perpetrators.

It was widely reported -based on the information that Israeli police circulated - that investigators had found bags of Arabic literature in some of the busses.

By Friday, the storyline appeared to be shifting as Israel’s internal security agency, the Shin Bet, said it had arrested three individuals suspected of assisting those who planted the explosive devices.

The catchline? Some of the detainees are Israeli Jews, and all have been taken in for further investigation.

“Israeli society is deeply divided between those who want the war to continue and those who do not. This latest attack appears to benefit the faction opposing a ceasefire, which was about to enter its second phase after completing its sixth stage,” says Husamettin Inac, the head of the political science and international relations department at Dumlupinar University.

“The fact that it was carried out by Israeli citizens suggests it may be driven more by theological motives than geopolitical goals,” he tells TRT World.

Experts point out that Netanyahu is propping the war hysteria among the Israelis while sidestepping the biggest question: the failure of his government to stop miscreants from planting bombs and then getting away with it.

How did Israel’s intelligence fail—again?