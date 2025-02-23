Thousands of mourners have gathered in Lebanon's capital, Beirut, for the funeral of former Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and senior Hezbollah member Hashem Safieddine.

Funeral ceremonies for Nasrallah and Safieddine began on Sunday in Beirut’s Camille Chamoun Sports City.

Addressing the ceremony, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem accused Israel of failing to adhere to a ceasefire agreement in southern Lebanon, asserting that his group remained committed to the truce.

“We agreed to the enemy’s request for a ceasefire because we had no interest in prolonging the fighting without a political or military objective,” said Qassem.

“With the deadline for Israel’s withdrawal now passed, the responsibility falls on the Lebanese state,” he added, underlining that Hezbollah remains strong and fully prepared.

Qassem assured that neither Israel nor the US would succeed in pressuring Lebanese officials into submission.

“What they failed to achieve through war, they will not achieve through politics,” he stressed.