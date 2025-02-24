Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned that liberal democracy, once the most appealing ideology of the past century, is now facing a serious crisis and deadlock.

Speaking on the state of European politics, Erdogan highlighted the growing influence of far-right populists, stating, “The void emerging in European democracies is now being filled by far-right demagogues, as seen in recent elections.”

His remarks come amid increasing concerns over the rise of far-right and anti-migrant movements across the continent.

Related Trump effect: Why Europe needs Türkiye more than ever

Türkiye: The EU’s way out

Erdogan asserted that the European Union is struggling on multiple fronts, from the economy to defence, politics, and international credibility.