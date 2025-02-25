TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye's Altay tank to enter national inventory in 2025
Turkish commercial and military vehicle manufacturer BMC to deliver three ALTAY tanks in 2025, with scores of tanks and armoured vehicles set to follow.
Türkiye's Altay tank to enter national inventory in 2025
After delivering three ALTAY tanks in 2025, SSB aims to deliver 85 tanks in the T1 configuration. / Photo: AA
February 25, 2025

Türkiye's first locally produced Altay main battle tank, produced by BMC, is set to enter the Turkish army’s inventory in 2025.

Haluk Gorgun, the head of Türkiye’s Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), announced on Monday that construction activities for the armoured vehicle, as well as engine and power transmission production, are continuing rapidly.

"This year, as promised, we will be delivering our first mass-produced tanks to our heroic army. Our current plans are to open our facility in August and to start and continue the process for the production of all our armored vehicles," he said.

After delivering three ALTAY tanks in 2025, SSB aims to deliver 85 tanks in the T1 configuration: 11 next year, 41 the following year, and 30 the year after. A total of 165 tanks are expected to be delivered in 2028.

Gorgun said that Türkiye is in a position to be appreciated in the world in terms of land vehicles and that more than 4,500 armoured vehicles have been delivered to approximately 50 countries.

“We continue our efforts to increase the rate of localisation and nationalisation," he added.

RelatedTürkiye's Defence Industry starts mass producing of Altay battle tanks
Recommended

FNSS to deliver PARS ALPHA

The Turkish defence industry’s new-generation PARS ALPHA 8×8 and 6×6 armoured vehicles will also enter the Turkish Armed Forces’ inventory for the first time.

According to a statement from FNSS, the defence firm and SSB signed the contract for the “Next-Generation Vehicle Project” on Monday.

FNSS will deliver the PARS ALPHA 8x8 Anti-Armor Squad and Armored Recovery variants in the first phase of the contract and the PARS ALPHA 6x6 command post variants with four different mission equipment.

The PARS ALPHA was developed with FNSS’ 35 years of experience and achievements as the fifth generation vehicle in the PARS family of products.

The vehicle offers advanced mobility “through all terrain and any weather conditions (with) its innovative all-wheel-drive, ride-height control and all-axle steering system.”

Its high carrying capacity enables the vehicle to be easily integrated with different systems and the 8x8 configuration is suitable for modern military logistics.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit