Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in a phone call, addressing bilateral relations, regional stability, and global issues, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

During the conversation on Tuesday, Erdogan highlighted the deepening friendship and solidarity between Türkiye and Serbia.

He expressed Ankara’s hope for the swift formation of a new government in Serbia and emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region.

The Turkish president reaffirmed that Türkiye remains committed to strengthening cooperation with the new Serbian administration once it is established.

Related Vucic regrets Serbia's 'mistake' vote on Ukraine resolution

Defence industry and economic cooperation