WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump ends US initiative to boost electricity access in Africa: report
Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg News says almost all of Power Africa's programmes face a dire ending, with the majority of staff up for termination.
Trump ends US initiative to boost electricity access in Africa: report
The Power Africa initiative, which was launched in 2013 by then president Barack Obama, / Photo: Reuters
February 26, 2025

US President Donald Trump's administration has dismantled an initiative by the United States to increase electricity supply in Africa after more than a decade of work, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Almost all of Power Africa's programs have been listed for termination and the majority of its staff fired, Wednesday's report added, citing unnamed sources.

Some remaining programmes, particularly those aimed at connecting projects with US companies, may be retained under other US agencies, the report added.

The Power Africa initiative, which was launched in 2013 by then president Barack Obama, aims to bring electricity to tens of millions of households in Africa.

RelatedTrump admin says firing 2,000 USAID workers, putting thousands on leave
Recommended

"Each programme is undergoing a review with the goal of restructuring assistance to serve US interests," Bloomberg reported, quoting a State Department spokesperson.

"Programmes that serve our nation's interests will continue. However, programmes that aren't aligned with our national interest will not," an official from the department told Bloomberg in a reply to questions.

An email sent to the US State Department's office requesting comment was not immediately answered.

Power Africa was operated under the US government's relief provider, USAID, the first high-profile target of the effort to slash federal government spending led by billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan