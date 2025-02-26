Cairo, Egypt – Amid a flood of controversial statements by President Donald Trump in recent weeks regarding the fate of Gazans, those who fled to Egypt during the 15-month war are divided over whether they would return home if given the chance.

Hana Mohammed, a 64-year-old homemaker suffering from chronic illness, explains that she travelled to Egypt with her daughter-in-law and grandchild for treatment five months into the war.

“I lost two of my children. My son was killed early in the war, and my daughter was killed in an air strike that targeted our home,” Mohammed tells TRT World.

Despite her grief and health struggles, Mohammed is determined to return home to Gaza, reuniting with her remaining family members. But with Trump’s controversial statements since early this year, she believes her dream is less likely to become a reality.

Trump's US takeover proposal of Gaza, suggesting that more than two million Gazans could relocate to Egypt and Jordan, described Gaza as a “big real estate site” that could be redeveloped under American control.

These comments contradict earlier statements from his administration, which had suggested any relocation would be temporary.

As the first phase of the truce between Israel and Hamas expires on Saturday, the two sides have yet to begin talks about a permanent end to the war. A return to hostilities is likely, with pressure mounting on Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu from right wing politicians and Hamas accusing Israel of violating the terms of the agreement.

Palestinians in Egypt

The reality for Palestinians stranded outside Gaza is complex. Many dream of returning home despite immense challenges and uncertainty about safety and living conditions, while others feel that rebuilding their lives elsewhere may be their only viable option in the short term.

Palestinian Ambassador to Egypt Diab Al-Louh, estimates around 100,000 Gazans sought refuge in Egypt between October and April 2024, when Israel shut down the crossing and took over the Palestinian side of Rafah in May.

The incursion paralysed the movement of people and aid, leaving thousands of stranded Palestinians.

According to a UN report based on high resolution satellite imagery, 66 percent of Gaza’s structures have sustained damage, and about 68 percent of the region’s permanent crop fields have shown significant decline in health and density.

Recovery and reconstruction