WORLD
2 MIN READ
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
The State Department says US multi-year contracts are pared down 92%, or $54 billion.
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Programmes that were not cut included food assistance, life-saving medical treatments for diseases like HIV and malaria, and support for countries including Haiti, Cuba, Venezuela, and Lebanon, among others, the spokesperson said. / Photo: Reuters Archive
February 27, 2025

The United States has dramatically cut the budgets of overseas development and aid programmes, with multi-year contracts pared down by 92 percent, or $54 billion, the State Department said.

After his inauguration on January 20, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order demanding a freeze on all US foreign aid for 90 days, during which time it would undergo a review by senior political leadership to cut spending on programmes that did not align with his "America First" agenda.

The review, in part, targeted multi-year foreign assistance contracts awarded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), with the vast majority eliminated during its course.

"At the conclusion of a process led by USAID leadership, including tranches personally reviewed by Secretary (Marco) Rubio, nearly 5,800 awards with $54 billion in value remaining were identified for elimination as part of the America First agenda — a 92 percent reduction," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

'Commonsense eliminations'

Recommended

The review also looked at more than 9,100 grants involving foreign assistance, valued at more than $15.9 billion.

At the conclusion of the review, 4,100 grants worth almost $4.4 billion were targeted to be eliminated, a 28 percent reduction.

"These commonsense eliminations will allow the bureaus, along with their contracting and grants officers, to focus on remaining programmes, find additional efficiencies, and tailor subsequent programmes more closely to the Administration's America First priorities," the State Department spokesperson said.

Programmes that were not cut included food assistance, life-saving medical treatments for diseases like HIV and malaria, and support for countries including Haiti, Cuba, Venezuela, and Lebanon, among others, the spokesperson said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan