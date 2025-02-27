The United States has dramatically cut the budgets of overseas development and aid programmes, with multi-year contracts pared down by 92 percent, or $54 billion, the State Department said.

After his inauguration on January 20, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order demanding a freeze on all US foreign aid for 90 days, during which time it would undergo a review by senior political leadership to cut spending on programmes that did not align with his "America First" agenda.

The review, in part, targeted multi-year foreign assistance contracts awarded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), with the vast majority eliminated during its course.

"At the conclusion of a process led by USAID leadership, including tranches personally reviewed by Secretary (Marco) Rubio, nearly 5,800 awards with $54 billion in value remaining were identified for elimination as part of the America First agenda — a 92 percent reduction," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

'Commonsense eliminations'