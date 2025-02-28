Nations have cheered a last-gasp deal to map out funding to protect nature, breaking a deadlock at UN talks seen as a test for international cooperation in the face of geopolitical tensions.

On Thursday, rich and developing countries hammered out a delicate compromise on raising and delivering the billions of dollars needed to protect species, overcoming stark divisions that had scuttled their previous meeting in Cali, Colombia last year.

Delegates stood and clapped in an emotionally charged final meeting that saw the key decisions adopted in the final minutes of the last day of rebooted negotiations at the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization headquarters in Rome.

"The applause is for all of you. You have done an amazing job," said COP16 President Susana Muhamad of Colombia.

Posting soon after on X, she called it a "historic day", adding: "we achieved the adoption of the first global plan to finance the conservation of life on Earth".

'Hope'

The COP16 agreement on Thursday is seen as crucial to giving impetus to the 2022 deal, which saw countries agree to halt the destruction of nature by the end of this decade and protect 30 percent of the world's land and seas.

The talks were also seen as a bellwether for international cooperation more generally.

The meeting comes as countries face a range of challenges, from trade disputes and debt worries to the slashing of overseas aid — particularly by new US President Donald Trump.

Washington, which has not signed up to the UN's Convention on Biological Diversity, sent no representatives to the meeting.

"Our efforts show that multilateralism can present hope at a time of geopolitical uncertainty," said Steven Guilbeault, Canada's Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

The failure to finalise an agreement in Cali was the first in a string of disappointing outcomes at environmental summits last year.