Turkish airports hosted 187.4 million passengers, including direct transit ones, in January–September, Türkiye's Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said in a statement on Wednesday.

The total number of passengers in the first nine months of the year increased 7.6% on an annual basis, the minister said, citing data from the State Airports Authority General Directorate.

Uraloglu stated that some 756,659 domestic flights and 711,652 international flights were operated at Türkiye’s air hubs, with the total reaching 1.8 million, including overflights, in the first nine months of the year, up 7.6%.

In September, some 9.5 million domestic and 12.2 million international passengers traveled through Turkish airports, bringing the total up to 24.7 million, including direct transit passengers, up 10.5% year-on-year.

The number of aircraft taking off and landing at passenger airports was 92,573 on domestic routes and 94,799 on international routes, bringing the total up to 239,335, including overflights in September.

Uraloglu stated that cargo traffic at airports was 712,615 tons on domestic routes and 3.1 million tons on international routes, exceeding a total of 3.8 million tons.

Some 91,460 tons of cargo were transported on domestic flights and 406,058 tons on international flights last month.