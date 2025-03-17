Last week, an Indian PhD student at Columbia University, Ranjani Srinivasan, opted to self-deport after her student visa was revoked for participating in pro-Palestinian protests.

The US Department of State issued a statement stating that Srinivasan had been involved in activities supporting Hamas, which it designates a terrorist organisation. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said it had obtained footage of her using the CBP Home App to leave the country on March 11.

Ranjani Srinivasan, a 37-year-old Indian PhD student at Columbia University, fled to Canada after federal immigration agents made multiple attempts to detain her following the revocation of her student visa.

Over the course of eight days, agents visited her Columbia apartment three times, eventually entering with a judicial warrant—only to find that she had already left.

Feeling that the situation had become “volatile and dangerous”, she made the swift decision to leave. She packed her bags, left her cat with a friend, and departed for Canada. Her departure came just hours before the arrest of another former Columbia student, Mahmoud Khalil , further escalating tensions on campus.

Srinivasan, a Fulbright scholar pursuing a doctorate in urban planning, has found herself entangled in President Trump’s sweeping crackdown on pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted a video of Srinivasan at the airport on X, declaring: “When you advocate for violence and terrorism, that privilege should be revoked and you should not be in this country. I’m glad to see one of the Columbia University terrorist sympathisers use the CBP Home app to self-deport.”

Srinivasan’s lawyers denied the allegation, accusing the Trump administration of revoking her visa for exercising “protected political speech” and denying her “any meaningful due process” to contest the decision.

Systemic arrests?

Talking to The New York Times , Srinivasan recalled the ordeal as a “dystopian nightmare”.

She expressed fear that even “the most low-level political speech or just doing what we all do—like shouting into the abyss that is social media—where somebody is calling you a terrorist sympathiser and making you fear for your life and your safety.”

Srinivasan’s social media activity, she claimed, was largely limited to liking or sharing posts that highlighted human rights violations in Gaza.

According to CNN , her attorneys stated that while she had attended a handful of protests, she had not participated in last year’s occupation of Columbia’s Hamilton Hall. The night that incident unfolded, she was returning home from a night out with friends.

“As she approached her Columbia University apartment, she found the streets barricaded and police did not allow her to access her apartment. While all this was happening, Srinivasan was detained. She received a court summons and was charged with failure to disperse and blocking the sidewalk. Both charges were dismissed, and she has never faced any disciplinary action,” her attorneys said.

Srinivasan’s departure coincided with the arrest of another Columbia student, Leqaa Kordia, a Palestinian from the West Bank.

Kordia, previously arrested in 2023 for pro-Palestinian protests in New York, was detained by an immigration official. DHS stated that she had overstayed her student visa, which had been revoked in 2022 “for lack of attendance.” It did not clarify whether she had been studying at Columbia or another institution.

“Everyone is really, really scared.”

A Columbia student, speaking to TRT World on condition of anonymity, described the climate on campus as one of fear.

“We are not using WhatsApp or Facebook to communicate with each other but more secure instant messaging services,” she said. “There is a lot of security [NYPD] on campus. People are avoiding coming to campus. Everyone is really, really scared.”

She said she had heard about Srinivasan’s case but claimed that the university was keeping it “under wraps.”

She shared an email with the TRT World sent to students by Columbia’s president, Katrina Armstrong, on Saturday.