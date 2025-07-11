Boston Consulting Group (BCG), one of the world’s largest management consulting firms, is facing internal turmoil, with senior figures forced to step down amid revelations that it facilitated the creation of the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

Hundreds of desperate civilians have been shot dead by Israeli forces near the distribution sites of this controversial aid distribution project in Gaza, drawing rebuke from rights groups and governments.

Two senior BCG figures stepped down from leadership roles over their connection to the work, the Wall Street Journal reported on July 11. Two other partners were dismissed in June for the same reason.

The firm is now scrambling to contain the reputational fallout from its ties to a project that has been described as an “inhumane and deadly militarised scheme” disguised as a humanitarian aid distribution effort.

According to a report published by the Financial Times on July 4, BCG’s role went beyond designing the controversial aid project.

More than a dozen BCG staff worked directly on developing a financial model for a covert project named “Aurora,” aiming to displace more than half a million Palestinians from Gaza by offering “displacement packages” funded by foreign entities.

The British daily identified the GHF, created with US-Israeli support, as the executive front of the project.

Following the expose, BCG disavowed the effort, insisting it was never an official BCG project and had been “orchestrated and run secretly outside any BCG scope or approvals.”

The consulting firm claimed that it was undertaken by two senior figures who went against directives categorically barring them from initiating the work.

“In October 2024, a BCG team from the US, led by two partners, provided pro bono support to help establish an aid organization intended to operate alongside other relief efforts to deliver humanitarian support to Gaza,” a June 7 statement published on BCG’s website read.

“They failed to disclose the full nature of the work. These individuals then carried out subsequent unauthorized work. Their actions reflected a serious failure of judgment and adherence to our standards.”

But the firm’s distancing has done little to quell the backlash.