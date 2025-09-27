Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said.

The two leaders exchanged views on cooperation between Türkiye and Spain and addressed the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

Erdogan emphasised that this year’s UN General Assembly session saw “meaningful steps” taken towards advancing a two-state solution for Palestine.