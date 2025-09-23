Spain’s Council of Ministers has approved a "total" arms embargo on Israel, escalating pressure on Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government over the killing of Palestinians in Gaza.

Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo said the decision was “further evidence of the political commitment of the government and the international leadership of Spain and the prime minister for respect for human rights," El Pais reported on Tuesday.

The embargo, announced earlier by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, goes beyond partial restrictions previously in place and includes a ban on arms exports, fuel transit, and imports of products and services from the occupied territories.

“Spain already had partial bans, such as Slovenia, Belgium, and the Netherlands, but with this measure, we are the first country to prohibit arms exports, fuel transit, and imports … paving the way for the EU,” the left-wing coalition partner Sumar said in a statement.

However, Podemos leader Ione Belarra criticised the timing, saying the move came too late.

“Arms embargoes are implemented before war crimes are committed, not with 60,000 innocent victims,” she said.

Related TRT World - Spain launches war crimes probe into Netanyahu, others over Gaza aid ship attack

‘It is a complex issue’