UCLA says Trump admin froze $584M in federal funding over pro-Palestine protests
The university says it will negotiate with the administration to reach a deal.
The Trump administration has threatened to cut federal funds for universities over pro-Palestine protests against US ally Israel's genocide in Gaza. / AP Archive
August 7, 2025

President Donald Trump's administration has frozen $584 million in federal funding for the University of California, Los Angeles, UCLA said after the government reprimanded the university over pro-Palestinian protests.

"Currently, a total of approximately $584 million in extramural award funding is suspended and at risk," UCLA Chancellor Julio Frenk said in an update on the university website on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Times reported UCLA leaders were preparing to negotiate with the government over the freeze.

Last week, the university agreed to pay over $6 million to settle a lawsuit by some students and a professor who alleged anti-Semitism. It was also sued earlier this year over a 2024 brutal attack on pro-Palestine protesters at the height of the US campus protest movement.

The Trump administration has threatened to cut federal funds for universities over pro-Palestine protests against US ally Israel's genocide in Gaza.

Large demonstrations took place at UCLA last year.

Protesters, including some Jewish groups, say the government wrongly equates their criticism of Israel's carnage in Gaza and its occupation of Palestinian territories with anti-Semitism, and their advocacy for Palestinian rights with support for extremism.

Crackdown over pro-Palestine activism

The government has in recent weeks settled its probes with Columbia University, which agreed to pay over $220 million, and Brown University, which said it will pay $50 million.

Both institutions accepted certain government demands. Talks to settle with Harvard University are ongoing.

Rights advocates have raised concerns about academic freedom and free speech.

The government has also attempted to deport foreign student protesters but faced judicial roadblocks.

Stanford University's student-run newspaper sued the Trump administration on Wednesday, saying student writers were censoring themselves and turning down assignments related to Gaza to avoid being targeted for deportation.

Similar crackdowns targeting students have taken place, with the administration detaining pro-Palestine students, including Mahmoud Khalil, Rumeysa Ozturk and Mohsen Mahdawi.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
