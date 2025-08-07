President Donald Trump's administration has frozen $584 million in federal funding for the University of California, Los Angeles, UCLA said after the government reprimanded the university over pro-Palestinian protests.

"Currently, a total of approximately $584 million in extramural award funding is suspended and at risk," UCLA Chancellor Julio Frenk said in an update on the university website on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Times reported UCLA leaders were preparing to negotiate with the government over the freeze.

Last week, the university agreed to pay over $6 million to settle a lawsuit by some students and a professor who alleged anti-Semitism. It was also sued earlier this year over a 2024 brutal attack on pro-Palestine protesters at the height of the US campus protest movement.

The Trump administration has threatened to cut federal funds for universities over pro-Palestine protests against US ally Israel's genocide in Gaza.

Large demonstrations took place at UCLA last year.

Protesters, including some Jewish groups, say the government wrongly equates their criticism of Israel's carnage in Gaza and its occupation of Palestinian territories with anti-Semitism, and their advocacy for Palestinian rights with support for extremism.