The latest round of talks on the second phase of the ceasefire in Gaza has made no progress so far, and it was unclear whether the talks would resume on Saturday, a senior Hamas official said.

The first phase of the ceasefire, which paused 15 months of Israel's war in Gaza, saw the release of 33 Israeli hostages, including eight bodies, in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Phase one expires on Saturday, but under the terms of the deal, fighting is not to resume while negotiations are underway on the second phase, which could end the Israeli war in Gaza and see the remaining living hostages returned home.

Officials from Israel, Qatar, Egypt and the United States have been involved in negotiations on the second phase in Cairo, with the goal of bringing an end to the war with the return of all remaining living hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli troops.

Hamas did not attend the talks, but its position has been represented through Egyptian and Qatari mediators. Basem Naim, a member of Hamas's political bureau, said there had been "no progress" on finding a solution before Israeli negotiators returned home on Friday.

It was unclear whether those mediators were going to return to Cairo to resume talks on Saturday as has been expected, and Naim said he had "no idea" when negotiations might start again.