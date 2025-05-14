Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has warned that NATO's core values are under threat "in places like Ukraine and Gaza."

"The core values of peace and stability that our alliance defends are under unprecedented threat in places like Ukraine and Gaza," Fidan said on Wednesday during his opening speech at a dinner in honour of the foreign ministers visiting the Turkish Mediterranean resort city of Antalya for an informal NATO meeting.

Calling NATO "the most successful alliance in human history," he said its power does not only come from military responsibilities but "more importantly from the fact that we represent a community of shared values, principles and ideas."

"This is happening at a time when hybrid challenges and terrorism pose serious dangers to our democracies. In facing these challenges, our greatest asset remains our unity and solidarity," he said.

Highlighting its importance, Fidan said Thursday's meeting would also involve intensive talks ahead of the Hague Summit in June.

He expressed his hope that the dinner would serve as an opportunity for informal discussions of ideas in a more relaxed setting.

Fidan noted that humanity has come far since the founding of the city of Side in the 7th century BC, "yet the universal rule of peace through the collective power and cooperation of those united by shared values remains as valid today as it was back then."