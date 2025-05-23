TRT World has clinched four prestigious awards at the 2025 New York Festivals (NYF) TV & Film Awards, reaffirming its position as a leading voice in international journalism and documentary filmmaking.

The Turkish state broadcaster was recognised across multiple categories, ranging from investigative journalism to international affairs and promotional content.

One of the most notable accolades came in the Investigative Journalism category, where TRT World received the Gold Trophy for its documentary Holy Redemption.

The same production also earned a Silver Trophy in the International Affairs category.

Holy Redemption features exclusive undercover footage captured by TRT World teams who infiltrated illegal radical Jewish settler groups in the occupied West Bank.

The documentary offers a rare, in-depth look at the systematic expropriation of Palestinian land, human rights violations, and the everyday hardships faced by civilians in the region. With a bold and unflinching journalistic approach, the film highlights how international law is often ignored in these territories.

Another Silver Trophy was awarded in the News Program Promotion category for the TRT World Anniversary Promo, a visually compelling piece created to mark the network’s ninth anniversary. The promotional film effectively conveyed the channel’s editorial direction and global vision to its audience.