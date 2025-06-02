Irish mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Paddy McCorry drew online praise after defeating an Israeli soldier in the ring and shouting “Free Palestine.”

Paddy McCorry, 27, secured a unanimous decision win over Israel’s Shuki Farage — a former member of the Israeli military — at Cage Warriors 189 in Rome on Saturday.

Corry demonstrated his strength and skill, landing multiple strikes that showcased his dominance in the cage, the New Arab reported.

The fight itself was intense, with McCorry appearing to have the upper hand at every turn.

The fighter also posted a clip of the video on his account on X, captioning it "Street justice", followed by the Irish and Palestinian flags.

As he celebrated his victory, he was draped in the Palestinian flag, a powerful symbol of his support for the Palestinian cause.

Spectators at the event were quick to join in, chanting “Free Palestine” alongside McCorry.