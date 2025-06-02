WAR ON GAZA
Irish MMA fighter defeats ex-Israeli soldier, shouts 'free Palestine'
Farage, who reportedly served in the Israeli military, was seen in a photograph in Israeli military uniform, posing with a rifle in front of a destroyed building in Gaza.
Irish fighter raises Palestinian flag after beating Israeli opponent / instagram
June 2, 2025

Irish mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Paddy McCorry drew online praise after defeating an Israeli soldier in the ring and shouting “Free Palestine.”

Paddy McCorry, 27, secured a unanimous decision win over Israel’s Shuki Farage — a former member of the Israeli military — at Cage Warriors 189 in Rome on Saturday.

Corry demonstrated his strength and skill, landing multiple strikes that showcased his dominance in the cage, the New Arab reported.

The fight itself was intense, with McCorry appearing to have the upper hand at every turn.

The fighter also posted a clip of the video on his account on X, captioning it "Street justice", followed by the Irish and Palestinian flags.

As he celebrated his victory, he was draped in the Palestinian flag, a powerful symbol of his support for the Palestinian cause.

Spectators at the event were quick to join in, chanting “Free Palestine” alongside McCorry.

A destroyed building in Gaza

Farage, who reportedly served in the Israeli military, has been photographed in Israeli military uniform, posing with a rifle in front of a destroyed building in Gaza.

These images, allegedly posted to his Instagram and Facebook accounts, resurfaced in the lead-up to the match, drawing fierce criticism amid Israel’s ongoing genocidal war in Gaza, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

The backlash only intensified after the bout.

Farage, who had publicly vowed to “take down” McCorry and “pound his face”, deactivated his social media accounts following the defeat, the Palestinian Chronicle reported.

