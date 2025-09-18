A documentary on the life and legacy of Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who was killed last year during a protest in the occupied West Bank by an Israeli soldier, was screened Wednesday evening in Washington, DC.

“Under an Olive Tree” was produced by TRT World with executive producer Zumrut Sonmez. The screening at Busboys and Poets was followed by a panel discussion featuring Eygi’s sister Ozden Bennett, her husband Hamid Ali, the documentary team, and Palestinian activists along with families of Americans killed by Israeli forces and settlers.

Eygi, a 26-year-old Turkish-American activist from Washington state, was fatally shot in the head by an Israeli soldier on Sept. 6, 2024 while attending a protest against illegal Israeli settlers in the town of Beita in the occupied West Bank. Her killing has fueled calls for accountability and a US-led investigation, but Washington has so far deferred to Israel to probe the killing.

Bennett told Anadolu Agency that the documentary provides a faithful portrait of Eygi’s life and principles.

“The documentary essentially shares the story of who Aysenur was and how she came to be the person that she was, and essentially what ultimately led to her death,” she said. “If someone watched the documentary for the first time who didn't know Aysenur's story, I think it would be a really fair representation.”

Bennett, who joined a press conference on Capitol Hill Tuesday alongside US lawmakers and other families of Americans killed by Israeli forces or settlers, said meetings with Congress members have brought little progress.

“Even though they're all very supportive, it feels like there's limitations on what they can push and do,” she said. “They’ve written letters to the State Department and the Department of Justice…There have been no replies to their inquiries or requests for an open investigation.”

Reflecting on the past year, she said the family has had to navigate grief while fighting for justice.

“Unfortunately, there have been so many other American citizens who have been killed by the Israeli military since my sister's death in the West Bank, and it doesn't have to be that way,” she added.

“She was deeply committed to justice”

Her husband, Hamid Ali, also reflected on Eygi’s spirit and sense of justice.

He shared a personal memory of Eygi laughing on a mountain ledge during a family trip, teasing his mother, who was worried for her safety.