Rubik's Cube owner Spin Master Toys UK on Wednesday lost its battle against a Greek rival as Europe's second-highest court annulled trade marks related to the shape of the iconic puzzle.

Invented by Hungarian professor Erno Rubik in 1974, the multi-coloured cube puzzle is popular among young and old, with hundreds of millions sold worldwide. The brand was acquired by Canadian children's entertainment company Spin Master in 2021.

Spin Master took its case to the Luxembourg-based General Court after Greece's Verdes Innovations SA in 2013 asked the EU trademark office to invalidate several trade marks registered by Spin Master's predecessor between 2008 and 2012.

The European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) backed Verdes, saying Spin Master Toys trade marks had been registered contrary to EU law. The Greek company makes puzzle cubes under the V-CUBE brand.