The Zionist organisation Betar US, operating in the United States with Israeli backing, has been compiling a list of Palestine supporters, specifically targeting anti-Zionist Jews, and submitting their details to Tel Aviv to restrict their entry into the country.

The organisation describes itself as the "North American arm" of the revisionist Zionism founded by Ze'ev Jabotinsky in 1923 and claims to be one of the most active Zionist organisations in the US.

Its global operations are managed from the "Bet Jabotinsky" center in Tel Aviv, and it also has offices in the US, Europe, and the UK.

The organisation has acknowledged sharing the names of students involved in pro-Palestinian protests with the US government while also compiling lists of anti-Zionist people, including Jews from the US, Canada, Latin America, France, and the UK, and sending their details to the Israeli government to prevent their entry into Israel.

The names, photos, employment details, and social media activities of these individuals are shared publicly.

On X, the organisation said: “We confirm that from Israel we have submitted a list of names of Diaspora Jews who we recommend be banned from Israel to numerous Israeli government leaders,” and referred to these people as "enemies.”

The organisation said they intend to build lists of diaspora Jews who “pose a danger to the Jewish state.”

Among those targeted are Jewish journalist Peter Beinart and leaders of "Jewish Voices for Peace," "Code Pink," and the "New Israel Fund."