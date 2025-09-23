US President Donald Trump signed an executive order designating the Antifa movement as a domestic terrorist organisation.

As per the order on the White House Website on Monday, the order designates the movement as "a militarist, anarchist enterprise that explicitly calls for the overthrow of the United States Government, law enforcement authorities, and our system of law."

The order alleges that Antifa uses illegal means to organise and execute "a campaign of violence and terrorism nationwide" to achieve its goals.

It is unclear what legal framework the president is using to make the declaration, as there is no statute under US law for designating domestic terror groups.

Antifa, short for anti-fascist, is a left-wing political culture more than an organisation with a fixed leadership and members.

"We look at Antifa as more of an ideology or a movement than an organisation," former FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress in 2020.