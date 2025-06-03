Following strong public interest last year, Türkiye will once again open the doors of 27 museums and archaeological sites for night-time visits throughout the summer.

The initiative, which runs from June 1 to October 1, 2025, invites both local and international visitors to experience historical and cultural landmarks in the cooler, quieter hours of the evening.

The programme is designed to enhance cultural tourism by providing a more comfortable alternative to daytime visits.

Among the most popular destinations is the ancient city of Ephesus in Izmir, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Known for its vast ruins and the remains of the Temple of Artemis — once one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World — Ephesus will remain open until 11:00 pm local time from Wednesdays to Saturdays each week. On the remaining days (Sunday to Tuesday), it will operate during its regular hours, from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm.

The site continues to attract history enthusiasts from around the world.

Mount Nemrut: A glimpse into an ancient kingdom

In southeastern Türkiye, Mount Nemrut in Adiyaman will offer early morning visits from 4:00 to 9:00 am local. Visitors will be able to view its monumental statues at sunrise.

Towering at 2,150 metres, the site is home to monumental Hellenistic sculptures commissioned by King Antiochus I of Commagene.

These striking statues, carved from limestone blocks, are said to symbolise a cultural bridge between East and West, reflecting Antiochus’s mixed Hellenic and Persian heritage.

Added to the UNESCO list in 1987, the site remains a magnet for history lovers.

Aspendos, Patara, Side open until 10:00 pm