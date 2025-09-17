WORLD
1 min read
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Russian and Ukraine continue to hit areas under each other's control.
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Some private homes were also damaged and railway travel has been disrupted. / Photo: Reuters
4 hours ago

An overnight Russian drone attack on Ukraine's central Kirovohrad region partially cut power and disrupted railway operations, officials said on Wednesday.

"As of now, the regional centre and 44 settlements in the Oleksandrivka territorial community have been partially cut off from the power supply," Andriy Raykovych wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Some private homes were also damaged and railway travel has been disrupted, he said. Emergency services reported battling fires at three locations and said there were no casualties.

Rail network under attack

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said the Russian forces targeted railway infrastructure in the overnight attack, without specifying the location.

Recommended

"Such strikes have a clear goal: to disrupt passenger and freight transport, disrupt the stable operation of transport, and put additional pressure on people and the economy."

Meanwhile, a fire that broke out at the fuel storage facility of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after a Ukrainian attack has been put out, the RIA news agency reported, citing a representative of the plant.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said on Tuesday its team at the plant heard shelling close to the site and observed black smoke rising from three nearby locations.

RelatedTRT World - Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu