An overnight Russian drone attack on Ukraine's central Kirovohrad region partially cut power and disrupted railway operations, officials said on Wednesday.

"As of now, the regional centre and 44 settlements in the Oleksandrivka territorial community have been partially cut off from the power supply," Andriy Raykovych wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Some private homes were also damaged and railway travel has been disrupted, he said. Emergency services reported battling fires at three locations and said there were no casualties.

Rail network under attack

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said the Russian forces targeted railway infrastructure in the overnight attack, without specifying the location.