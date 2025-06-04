Researchers at the University of Science and Technology of China have developed soft contact lenses that let humans see both infrared and normally visible colours of light.

According to the researchers, one can see infrared light with the lenses even with the eyes closed.

According to the journal Cell Press , these lenses work without any power source and allow users to see both visible and invisible (to the naked eye) colours simultaneously.

“Our research opens up the potential for non-invasive wearable devices to give people super-vision,” said Tian Xue , a neuroscientist at the University of Science and Technology of China and the lead scientist in the project that developed the contact lenses.

Unlike traditional night vision goggles, which rely on electronics and emit a familiar green glow, these lenses use engineered particles to perform a remarkable conversion from infrared to visible light.

“Over half of the solar radiation energy, existing as infrared light, remains imperceptible to humans,” said Dr. Yuqian Ma, a researcher on the project. The team sought to change that by embedding upconversion nanoparticles — which convert infrared light to visible light — directly into the contact lens material.

Humans can only see a narrow range of colours, with wavelengths varying between 400 and 700 nanometres . Each nanometre is equal to one-millionth of a millimetre.

But other species experience the world through very different lenses. Birds, bees, reindeer and mice can detect ultraviolet light, which falls below the range of human sight.

At the other end, animals like snakes and vampire bats can sense far-infrared or thermal radiation, with wavelengths far above the range visible to humans, a skill that helps them locate prey in the dark.