US
2 min read
US backtracks on tying disaster aid to Israel boycott stance after public outcry
Trump administration deletes clause threatening to withhold $1.9B in disaster funding from entities that support boycotting Israel, following MAGA backlash.
US backtracks on tying disaster aid to Israel boycott stance after public outcry
US backtracks on tying disaster aid to Israel boycott stance after public outcry / Reuters
August 5, 2025

The Trump administration has reversed course after facing backlash for threatening to withhold at least $1.9 billion in disaster preparedness funding from states and local governments that support boycotts of Israel or Israeli companies.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) appeared to remove a controversial clause from its internal terms and conditions, which had required grant recipients to avoid supporting efforts to sever commercial ties with Israeli firms or those doing business in or with Israel.

The earlier language, first added in April, stated that applicants "must not support severing commercial relations, or otherwise limiting commercial relations specifically with Israeli companies or with companies doing business in or with Israel."

The clause was quietly removed after news outlets highlighted that 11 new federal grant notices published on Friday referenced the older conditions, prompting public outrage and accusations of political coercion.

"There is NO FEMA requirement tied to Israel in any current NOFO. No states have lost funding, and no new conditions have been imposed," the DHS wrote on X, using an acronym for Notice of Funding Opportunity.

Recommended

"FEMA grants remain governed by existing law and policy and not political litmus tests."

RelatedTRT Global - US threatens to deny $1.9B in state disaster funds for Israel boycotters

The department added: "DHS will enforce all anti-discrimination laws and policies, including as it relates to the BDS movement, which is expressly grounded in antisemitism. Those who engage in racial discrimination should not receive a single dollar of federal funding."

The retracted requirement had applied to a wide range of critical programmes — including emergency food and shelter, port security, and search-and-rescue operations — and drew fire even from within the Trump-aligned MAGA base.

"Denying Americans who won’t support the genocide being conducted by your friends. Trump has fully betrayed America for Netanyahu," political commentator Candace Owens posted on X.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
Trump threatens national emergency in Washington over ICE dispute
Charlie Kirk's allies warn Americans: Mourn him respectfully or suffer consequences
In US, Kirk's supporters cling to gun rights despite his violent death
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
Trump's push for peace prize won't sway us: Nobel committee
FBI releases video of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect fleeing scene
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing
Charlie Kirk shooting sparks false accusations, victims fear retaliation
From Pelosi to Trump, survivors of public attacks unite after Charlie Kirk killing
US mourns Charlie Kirk on 9/11 attacks anniversary as shooter remains at large
US threatens action against foreigners 'praising or making light' of Charlie Kirk's killing
US officials on the hunt for Kirk's shooter
5 times Charlie Kirk made anti-Semitic remarks