Türkiye and Somalia have expanded their energy partnership by signing an onshore hydrocarbon exploration and production agreement.

The deal allows Turkish Petroleum (TPAO) to begin oil and gas exploration across three land blocks covering approximately 16,000 square kilometres in Somalia.

The agreement was signed in Ankara on Thursday by Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Somali Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Dahir Shire Mohamed, marking a new phase in bilateral cooperation following earlier offshore agreements.

TPAO to launch exploration

Minister Bayraktar confirmed that Türkiye’s state energy company, TPAO, will start exploration operations in the designated land areas within the next few months.

“With this agreement, a partnership has been established onshore,” Bayraktar said. “Initially, seismic surveys will be conducted, followed swiftly by drilling operations to identify and extract oil and gas reserves.”

The agreement follows a production-sharing deal signed in July 2024, which laid the groundwork for expanded activities in Somalia’s resource sector.

Bayraktar also provided updates on Türkiye’s offshore efforts in Somalia.