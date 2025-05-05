French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen took aim at Donald Trump's policies on science on Monday, as the European Union seeks to encourage disgruntled US researchers to relocate to Europe.

Von der Leyen told a conference at Paris's Sorbonne university that the EU would launch a new incentives package worth $567 million (500 million euros) to make the 27-nation bloc "a magnet for researchers".

"We have to offer the right incentives," she said.

Without mentioning Trump directly, von der Leyen told the "Choose Europe for Science" conference that the role of science was being put in question "in today's world" and condemned such views as "a gigantic miscalculation".

Universities and research facilities in the United States have come under increasing political and financial pressure under Trump, including with threats of massive federal funding cuts.

"Nobody could have imagined that this great global democracy, whose economic model depends so heavily on free science,.. was going to commit such an error," Macron said.

He added: "We refuse a diktat consisting of any government being able to say you cannot research this or that."

Related Trump, Musk make unpopular deep cuts – Clinton, Gore handled it better

'A sanctuary'

In the context of "threats" against independent research and "global apprehension", Macron said, "Europe must become a sanctuary."

In the United States, research programmes face closure, tens of thousands of federal workers have been fired and foreign students fear possible deportation for their political views.

European commissioners, scientists, academics and ministers for research from EU member countries took part in Monday's conference, as did representatives from non-EU members Norway, Britain and Switzerland.

The French president has already appealed to foreign, notably US, researchers to "choose France".

Last month he unveiled plans for a funding programme to help universities and other research bodies cover the cost of bringing foreign scientists to the country.