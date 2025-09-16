WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
26,000 children in Gaza need treatment for acute malnutrition, says the UNICEF communication manager for the Middle East.
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
Israeli air strikes hit the evacuated Al-Ghefari tower in Gaza City. / Reuters
20 hours ago

The forced displacement of families from Gaza City is "inhumane" for the most vulnerable, as they are being pushed from one "hellscape" to another, a UNICEF official has said.

"It is inhumane to expect nearly half a million children battered and traumatised by over 700 days of unrelenting conflict to flee one hellscape to end up in another," Tess Ingram, the UNICEF communication manager for the Middle East, told a UN press briefing in Geneva on Tuesday.

Her remarks came as the Israeli military stepped up its ground offensive in Gaza City, ordering residents to leave the area.

She recalled meeting Isra, a mother of five whose two youngest children walked barefoot as the family walked more than six hours from Gaza City to the south, pushing a trailer of belongings.

"They were walking into the unknown, with little hope of finding solace," she added.

Displaced families are being directed into a so-called humanitarian zone in Al Mawasi and surrounding areas, which Ingram called "a sea of makeshift tents, human despair and insufficient supplies."

At the same time, malnutrition is surging.

Recommended

UNICEF estimates 26,000 children in Gaza require treatment for acute malnutrition, including more than 10,000 in Gaza City alone.

"In August, more than one in eight children screened across Gaza were acutely malnourished, the highest level we've ever recorded," she said, adding that in Gaza City the figure was one in five.

But as needs escalate, services are collapsing.

Sixteen nutrition centres shut this week due to evacuation orders and Israeli escalation, cutting off a third of the remaining treatment sites, she noted.

Gaza City endured one of its bloodiest nights on Monday, with 35 people killed and dozens wounded or missing as Israeli forces also deployed explosive-laden robots to demolish homes.

RelatedTRT World - Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
In Doha, Rubio thanks Qatar, but in Israel, Netanyahu vows attacks
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Palestine hails Luxembourg’s pledge to recognise statehood
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Israel has committed 'genocide' in Gaza - UN Commission of Inquiry
Israel committing genocide in Gaza to 'destroy Palestinians' — UN report
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Rubio warns Hamas to accept ceasefire as bombs pound Gaza City
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack