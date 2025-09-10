WAR ON GAZA
Netanyahu needs to be brought to justice: Qatari PM
Al Thani says that there would be a response that is under discussion with regional partners to Israel's attack on Doha.
Netanyahu must be 'brought to justice,' Qatar PM says / AFP
September 10, 2025

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said in an interview with CNN on Wednesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must be brought to justice.

Pointing to the indictment against Netanyahu by the International Criminal Court over war crimes in Gaza, Al Thani said, "He needs to be brought to justice.”

Al Thani said that a collective regional response is being prepared to counter Israel’s attack on Doha, stressing that consultations are under way with Arab and Islamic partners.

“There is a response that will happen from the region. This response is currently under consultation and discussion with other partners in the region,” Al Thani said.

He confirmed that Doha will host an Arab-Islamic summit in the coming days to decide on measures against the Israeli assault.

'We are betrayed'

The premier voiced outrage at the strike, declaring, “I have no words to express how enraged we are at such an act; this is state terror,” he said.

“We are betrayed,” he added.

He also accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of destroying hopes for Israeli hostages in Gaza and obstructing ceasefire efforts.

“Netanyahu just killed any hope for those hostages,” he said.

The Qatari leader added that his country is “reassessing” its role in any future Gaza ceasefire talks in light of the strike on its capital.

On Tuesday, Israel's military said it conducted a "precise strike targeting the senior leadership" of the Palestinian resistance group.

The Israeli air strike on Doha has drawn a wave of condemnations as a blatant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and international law.

Qatar condemned the "cowardly" attack, saying the strike targeted residential buildings that housed members of Hamas's political bureau.

