WORLD
1 min read
Deadly rain hit Somalia's Mogadishu on Friday
Among the dead was a young boy whose body was recovered from the debris on one of the damaged streets on Saturday.
Deadly rain hit Somalia's Mogadishu on Friday
Cars struggle to navigate damaged roads as streets were flooded due to heavy rainfall in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on May 09, 2025. / AA
May 10, 2025

At least seven people have been killed in two districts of Mogadishu after a flood triggered by severe rainfall swept through the East African nation on Friday night, according to a government official.

"We have now confirmed that at least seven people have died, including two women. The rain also collapsed nine houses and filled the houses of 200 families," Saleh Hassan, a spokesperson for the mayor of Mogadishu, said.

Some infrastructure in Somalia's capital, including six major roads, was also damaged, hindering the movement of people in the capital, according to Hassan.

Among the dead was a young boy whose body was recovered from the debris on one of the damaged streets on Saturday.

Recommended

"I was hoping the water would spit him out but all was in vain. This morning, my friends joined me with hammers and spades and we managed to remove his body," local resident Nuradin Mohammed said on Saturday.

RelatedOver hundred deaths in Myanmar floods, thousands displaced: junta

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal