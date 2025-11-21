WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Israeli army kills five more Palestinians in Gaza's Rafah city
Military claims its forces from the Nahal Brigade combat team detected 5 armed men emerging from underground infrastructure in eastern Rafah.
Israeli army kills five more Palestinians in Gaza's Rafah city
Israeli army kills 5 Palestinians in southern Gaza’s Rafah city / AP
November 21, 2025

The Israeli army has said that it had killed five Palestinians, claiming they had emerged from a tunnel in Rafah city in southern Gaza, within areas Israel occupies inside the enclave under the ceasefire agreement.

In a statement on Friday, the army claimed that its forces from the Nahal Brigade combat team detected five armed men emerging from underground infrastructure in eastern Rafah, in the south of Gaza.

Rafah city lies within the areas occupied by the Israeli army east of what is known as the “yellow line,” as stipulated in the ceasefire agreement that went into effect on October 10.

RECOMMENDED

For days, Israeli media outlets have said that around 200 Hamas fighters are trapped in a tunnel in Rafah and that Tel Aviv has so far not responded to demands from the Palestinian resistance group and mediators to allow them safe passage to areas under the movement’s control inside Gaza.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed nearly 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, injured over 170,800, and reduced the enclave to rubble.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli forces kill Palestinian, demolish buildings in eastern Gaza in latest ceasefire breach
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package