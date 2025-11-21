WAR ON GAZA
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, demolish buildings in eastern Gaza in latest ceasefire breach
Since the October 10 ceasefire, Israel has killed 312 Palestinians and wounded 760 in Gaza.
Thick smoke rises from the eastern part of Khan Younis, Gaza, following Israeli attacks, on October 19, 2025. / AA
November 21, 2025

The Israeli army killed a displaced Palestinian man west of the “yellow line” in an area of Khan Younis that it does not occupy, as its forces simultaneously carried out large-scale demolitions and opened fire east of the line in Gaza on Friday.

According to a Nasser Hospital statement, the killing happened in an area where Palestinians are allowed to be under the ceasefire.

The “yellow line” refers to the zone to which Israeli forces have withdrawn under the ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10. It is a non-physical partition that runs through Gaza, dividing the Palestinian territory in half, south of Gaza City and north of Khan Younis.

Overnight, the Israeli army also carried out a massive demolition operation in the areas it occupies east of Gaza, accompanied by heavy tank fire inside the same line south of Khan Younis, witnesses told Anadolu.

On an almost daily basis, Israel breaches the ceasefire agreement it signed with Palestinian resistance group Hamas, which went into effect in Gaza on October 10.

As part of these violations, Israel has killed 312 Palestinians and wounded 760 others since October 11, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed nearly 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, injured over 170,800, and reduced the enclave to rubble.

